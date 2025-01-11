ChainEx 價格 (CEX)
今天 ChainEx (CEX) 的實時價格爲 0.00537574 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。CEX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ChainEx 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 33.27 USD
- ChainEx 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CEX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CEX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ChainEx 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，ChainEx 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0005535727。
在過去60天內，ChainEx 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0006730485。
在過去90天內，ChainEx 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0005535727
|-10.29%
|60天
|$ -0.0006730485
|-12.52%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ChainEx 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-34.89%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
ChainEx is a cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure platform that focuses on improving user experience through account abstraction. Utilizing ERC-4337 and account abstraction, ChainEx provides a smart contract wallet solution that simplifies transactions and wallet management for users. This enables a more seamless interaction with decentralized applications (dApps), reducing the complexity and learning curve typically associated with blockchain technology. The ERC-4337 standard introduces a new object called “UserOperation” to the Ethereum network, enabling the functionality of smart wallets. When a user initiates a UserOperation, the “higher-layer pseudo-transaction object” is sent to a separate mempool specifically designated for processing ERC-4337 transactions, distinct from the main Ethereum network’s mempool.EIP-4337 presents a novel concept called a UserOperation, which is essentially a detailed description of a user's intended transaction. These UserOperations are collected in an alternative holding area, much like a pre-confirmation queue, known as an "alt mempool."In the Ethereum network ecosystem, there are specialized nodes referred to as "bundlers." These bundlers gather UserOperations from the alt mempool and compile them into a single, comprehensive transaction, aptly named a "bundle transaction."The bundle transaction is then directed to a unique and centralized smart contract on the blockchain, the "EntryPoint." As the only EntryPoint contract in existence, it plays a pivotal role in this process. Bundlers invoke a function on the EntryPoint called handleOps. ChainEx team createsan SDK which is an advanced tool designed for seamless integration with smart contracts, aligning with the ERC-4337 standard for account abstraction. This comprehensive guide focuses on utilizing the ChainEx SDK to enable gasless transactions and streamline interactions.
