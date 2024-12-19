什麼是Chain Colosseum Phoenix (CCP)

Chain Colosseum Phoenix is a Web3 game application with built-in Game-Fi elements. Players can earn in-game currency by fighting and defeating various monsters with heroes summoned from the Summoner’s book. The heroes that the player owns and the in-game currency they earn will be on the blockchain. This can be traded between other players by using the marketplace. Defeating enemy monsters in battle mode earns you CCP (utility token) and treasure chests. CCP can be used to enhance heroes, summons (mints), and strengthen GEMs. The treasure chests contain important items. Items such as GEMs needed to further increase a hero's abilities, special remedies for illnesses, and summoning stones needed for summoning. The battle mode uses simple turn-based commands. The player anticipates the enemy's actions and selects the hero's action from either attack or defend. The more rare monsters you kill, the bigger the reward. At times the rewards will be the talk of the town on social networking sites. Energy is increased by possessing more heroes. The more energy you have, the more you can play the battle mode consecutively, which in return, increases your chances of winning CCP and treasure chests.

Chain Colosseum Phoenix (CCP) 資源 官網