Cerebrum DAO 價格 (NEURON)
今天 Cerebrum DAO (NEURON) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 7.00M USD。NEURON 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Cerebrum DAO 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.27K USD
- Cerebrum DAO 當天價格變化爲 -1.80%
- 其循環供應量爲 17.44B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NEURON兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NEURON 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Cerebrum DAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Cerebrum DAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Cerebrum DAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Cerebrum DAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.80%
|30天
|$ 0
|-40.29%
|60天
|$ 0
|+110.77%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cerebrum DAO 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.22%
-1.80%
-14.12%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Cerebrum DAO implements novel funding mechanisms designed to traverse the so-called "Valley of Death" in brain research. We utilize community-based funding throughout all stages of development, from the inception of research to the point where medications or diagnostic products are ready for clinical implementation. With 86 billion neurons in the human brain, each NEURON token represents a neuron in our brain and serves as the cognitive essence and neural blueprint within the Cerebrum DAO ecosystem. The NEURON tokens are earned by contributing work, data, IP, or funds to fuel the growth of Cerebrum DAO. The main goal for the creation of the NEURON token is to provide a truly decentralized governance model and sustainable growth of Cerebrum DAO’s network. That means creating an equally attractive network to contributors, entities, enterprises, service providers and the wider community. The NEURON token will be issued as a governance token. The NEURON token has four primary governance uses: - Voting on which IP projects receive funding from Cerebrum DAO - Voting on the terms under which each project can receive funds - Voting on key Cerebrum DAO governance matters (e.g. compensation policy, funding events, key strategic partnerships, governance board memberships, etc.) - Voting on Cerebrum DAO treasury management policies The NEURON token is initially deployed on the Ethereum Mainnet as an ERC-20 token. The choice of Ethereum Mainnet as our deployed chain is intentional. Leveraging Ethereum’s robust developer community, established ecosystem, and widespread adoption provide a solid foundation for the NEURON token’s initial phase
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
