Centaurify 價格 (CENT)
今天 Centaurify (CENT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 18.86K USD。CENT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Centaurify 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 15.01 USD
- Centaurify 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CENT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CENT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Centaurify 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Centaurify 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Centaurify 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Centaurify 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-48.22%
|60天
|$ 0
|-42.42%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Centaurify 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
A web3-based music marketplace, ticketing platform & creative studio connecting the music industry to the new digital world of Web3. Centaurify Team The Centaurify team consists of individuals with years of experience from the Music Industry combined with one of the most experienced tech teams in the industry. CENT brings a needed solution to one of the world's most popular and constantly growing industries on the planet. The Founders David Rootwelt-Norberg CEO & Co-founder David is educated as an Economist, through BI, Norwegian Business School and has worked as a successful entrepreneur for a number of years. He has experience as the CEO of multiple lucrative companies within the fashion sector, working alongside Johan Lindeberg, Mads Nørgaard and Tommy Hilfiger. His experience in the fashion industry has given him a lot of knowledge on how to build a successful brand. With this background, David is leading Centaurify and the ticketing market to new heights! Marting Bjerke / CLMD Creative Director & Co-founder Martin Bjerke, known to most as the internationally renowned music artist CLMD, with 14 platinum hits and over 90 million plays via Spotify, for his top song DANCE, is the super solid Creative Director of Centaurify.
