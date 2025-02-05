Celo 價格 (CELO)
今天 Celo (CELO) 的實時價格爲 0.420971 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 236.62M USD。CELO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Celo 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 57.80M USD
- Celo 當天價格變化爲 -4.93%
- 其循環供應量爲 562.41M USD
今天內，Celo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.021875850028393505。
在過去30天內，Celo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1765635305。
在過去60天內，Celo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.2557223701。
在過去90天內，Celo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.2346752891681941。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.021875850028393505
|-4.93%
|30天
|$ -0.1765635305
|-41.94%
|60天
|$ -0.2557223701
|-60.74%
|90天
|$ -0.2346752891681941
|-35.79%
Celo 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.75%
-4.93%
-20.01%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Celo enables participation on the Platform, with the opportunity to earn rewards through network participation. Celo’s stability mechanism and token economics are designed in such a way that demand for cGLD directly increases as demand for Celo Dollars (cUSD) and other stable value assets increases. cGLD is a native cryptographic digital asset created at the mainnet release of the Celo Platform. cGLD has no relationship to physical gold. cGLD is a utility and governance asset required to participate on the Celo Platform. Some uses include: Running a validator to secure and operate aspects of the Celo Platform Voting for validators working to secure and operate the Celo Platform Participating in governance decisions to influence the future of the Celo Platform Supporting applications on the platform cGLD forms part of the overcollateralized reserve that supports the Celo stable value assets (initially Celo Dollar or cUSD). The Celo Protocol automatically adds cGLD to the reserve whenever the Celo stable value asset supply increases.
