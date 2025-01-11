CELLULA 價格 (CELA)
今天 CELLULA (CELA) 的實時價格爲 0.02112926 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.31M USD。CELA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
CELLULA 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.00M USD
- CELLULA 當天價格變化爲 -3.75%
- 其循環供應量爲 62.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CELA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CELA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，CELLULA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0008246886560118。
在過去30天內，CELLULA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0078274125。
在過去60天內，CELLULA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，CELLULA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0008246886560118
|-3.75%
|30天
|$ -0.0078274125
|-37.04%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CELLULA 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.00%
-3.75%
-11.11%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What Is Cellula? Cellula is pioneering a programmable incentive layer that is transforming asset issuance on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem by third party projects building out their digital asset tokenomics distribution. At the core of Cellula's innovation is its virtual Proof-of-Work (vPOW) consensus mechanism, which combines principles from Conway's Game of Life, Variable Rate GDAs Algorithm, and Game Theory. What Is the CELA Token? $CELA is central to the Cellula ecosystem, serving as a multifaceted asset that fuels BitLife and facilitates staking participation. The design of $CELA ensures that as the Cellula ecosystem expands, its utility value increases, aligning the interests of token holders, and the team. The utility of the $CELA token will be introduced in different stages of Cellula, including but not limited to the following functions: * Minting BitLife: BitMiners can spend a certain amount of $CELA to mint their 4x4 BitLife; only BitMiners can mint 4x4 BitLife. * Charging BitLife: Users who hold BitLife will need to use $CELA to charge in order to gain $esCELA. * Staking Rewards: Users can stake $CELA in the $CELA staking pool, BitMiners can stake to earn BitLife minting rights, BitAgent can stake to earn BitLife selling rights. Additionally, the Cellula team is exploring more ways to enhance the utility of $CELA, increasing its value and incentive for users.
