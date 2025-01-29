CeDeFiAi 價格 (CDFI)
今天 CeDeFiAi (CDFI) 的實時價格爲 0.082115 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。CDFI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
CeDeFiAi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.71K USD
- CeDeFiAi 當天價格變化爲 -3.08%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CDFI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CDFI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，CeDeFiAi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00261758144505991。
在過去30天內，CeDeFiAi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0137613326。
在過去60天內，CeDeFiAi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0511578667。
在過去90天內，CeDeFiAi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1378537018324194。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00261758144505991
|-3.08%
|30天
|$ +0.0137613326
|+16.76%
|60天
|$ -0.0511578667
|-62.30%
|90天
|$ -0.1378537018324194
|-62.66%
CeDeFiAi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.82%
-3.08%
-20.21%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
CeDeFiAi, abbreviated as CDFI.AI, is a revolutionary platform designed to address the fragmentation in the crypto markets. Its primary purpose is to streamline complex processes and enhance the efficiency of capital for crypto enthusiasts, making cryptocurrency management less daunting and more efficient. The platform functions as a unified interface that amalgamates diverse crypto financial products, simplifying the tracking and management of investment and trading opportunities. It's not limited to a single blockchain. Instead, it aggregates multiple blockchains, DApps, lending protocols, DEXes, centralized exchanges, and in the pipeline are NFT aggregators. CDFI.AI is in the process of integrating AI-support, an AI educational program, and AI-personalized recommendations. These tools are designed to facilitate smarter investment choices. Beyond merely tracking balances across both centralized and decentralized platforms, users can manage their assets efficiently, thanks to the platform’s inception by a crypto trader for traders and investors. The utility of the platform extends to its native token, CDFi. Users can stake the CDFI.AI token to access the platform's paid features. Upon staking, the token is locked for a designated period, possibly incurring a small usage fee. Token holders can also stake their tokens to enjoy shares from the platform's income pools, which are designed to motivate investors to HODL. Moreover, token holders can partake in platform decision-making, ensuring the ongoing evolution and integration within the platform. In conclusion, CeDeFiAi is more than just a platform; it’s a revolution in the world of cryptocurrency management. By integrating multiple blockchains, exchanges, and financial products into a single interface, CDFI.AI is set to redefine how individuals and organizations manage their crypto assets.
