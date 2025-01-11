CatWifCap 價格 (CWC)
今天 CatWifCap (CWC) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 144.27K USD。CWC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
CatWifCap 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.13K USD
- CatWifCap 當天價格變化爲 +5.72%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CWC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CWC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，CatWifCap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，CatWifCap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，CatWifCap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，CatWifCap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.72%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CatWifCap 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.00%
+5.72%
-11.88%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
CWC (CatWifCap) is a fun and creative token powered by the Efrogs community and built on the Linea blockchain. It’s more than just a memecoin—it represents the excitement, teamwork, and imagination of a passionate group of people who love to innovate together. CWC recently made a big achievement as the third memecoin to reach Nile Exchange, a major milestone that shows its growing popularity and strong community support. This success highlights the power of the Efrogs community in driving new ideas and making them successful. The token isn’t just about fun—it also opens doors to rewards, special events, and creative projects. CWC gives its holders a chance to be part of something bigger, whether you’re into collecting, trading, or simply enjoying the playful vibe of the Efrogs. It’s designed to be easy to use and exciting for everyone. Built on the Linea blockchain, CWC takes advantage of its fast and secure technology. This makes the token easy to trade while staying reliable and scalable as more people join the ecosystem. The Efrogs community has infused the token with their lively spirit, making it stand out as both innovative and enjoyable. Getting listed on Nile Exchange is a big step for CWC, showing it’s not just another token but a growing and fun force in the memecoin world. This success proves how a strong and creative community like the Efrogs can turn ideas into reality and push the boundaries of what’s possible on community building.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 CWC 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 CWC 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 CWC 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 CWC 兌換 USD
$--
|1 CWC 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 CWC 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 CWC 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 CWC 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 CWC 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 CWC 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 CWC 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 CWC 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 CWC 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 CWC 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 CWC 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 CWC 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 CWC 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 CWC 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 CWC 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 CWC 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 CWC 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 CWC 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 CWC 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 CWC 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 CWC 兌換 MAD
.د.م--