cat girl（CATGF）資訊

The Catgf project is a decentralized community-driven initiative built on the Solana blockchain, led by the Truth Terminal AI. This project emerged from an experiment where the Truth Terminal AI autonomously managed a crypto portfolio, leading to notable success, including a significant profit in the Solana meme coin market. The project is centered around transparency and community governance, aiming to align with the core values of decentralization. The Truth Terminal AI is a standout feature, as it's an autonomous agent with the ability to interact with the blockchain and make investment decisions independently. This experiment in autonomous wealth management is unique, potentially setting a precedent for AI in decentralized finance (DeFi). The community’s role in driving the project forward ensures a democratic approach to decision-making.