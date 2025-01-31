Castle Of Blackwater 價格 (COBE)
今天 Castle Of Blackwater (COBE) 的實時價格爲 0.02785706 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 208.19K USD。COBE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Castle Of Blackwater 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 52.44K USD
- Castle Of Blackwater 當天價格變化爲 -1.52%
- 其循環供應量爲 7.47M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 COBE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 COBE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Castle Of Blackwater 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00043056494400852。
在過去30天內，Castle Of Blackwater 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0112854493。
在過去60天內，Castle Of Blackwater 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0148321071。
在過去90天內，Castle Of Blackwater 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.023208915226338566。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00043056494400852
|-1.52%
|30天
|$ -0.0112854493
|-40.51%
|60天
|$ -0.0148321071
|-53.24%
|90天
|$ -0.023208915226338566
|-45.44%
Castle Of Blackwater 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.27%
-1.52%
-25.78%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Castle of Blackwater is a 2D, action packed, social deduction game with a magical web3 twist. Backed by Merit Circle and 2 years in the making, Castle of Blackwater aims to redefine how web3 technologies can enhance social-based gaming. In this intense game of trust and betrayal, up to 15 strangers are trapped in a castle of danger and deception, with a mission to complete tasks and escape with their lives. Some will work together, forming bonds and strong alliances. Others will pretend and deceive, with their own interests at heart. Each player will receive a unique role, belonging to one of three factions, with abilities to support their playstyle. Using these special powers, as well as their own deductive reasoning, players must uncover those working against them before getting eliminated themselves. Alive players can utilise many of the in-game tools to help them put together the pieces of the puzzle. Dead players will have the opportunity to collect and spend souls, buying mighty power-ups that can help turn the tide for their team from beyond the grave. The COBE token is the premium currency in the CoB ecosystem, being used to purchase characters, land and top-tier cosmetics.
