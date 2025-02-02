Carrot by Puffer 價格 (CARROT)
今天 Carrot by Puffer (CARROT) 的實時價格爲 0.685656 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。CARROT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Carrot by Puffer 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.86K USD
- Carrot by Puffer 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CARROT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CARROT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Carrot by Puffer 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Carrot by Puffer 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Carrot by Puffer 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Carrot by Puffer 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Carrot by Puffer 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
### What is $CARROT? $CARROT is an ERC-20 token replacing off-chain Puffer Points in Season 2. Earned via staking, liquidity, and gauge voting, $CARROT will convert to $PUFFER tokens at a set rate after Season 2. ### What is the $CARROT tokenomics? The total supply of CARROT tokens is capped at 100 million, with dynamic bi-weekly emissions based on the community-voted governance gauges. Rewards get allocated proportionally to gauge support. ### What is the $CARROT tokens rewards distribution mechanism? Community governance and gauge voting drive the $CARROT token rewards distribution mechanism. vePUFFER holders participate in bi-weekly voting to allocate voting power to specific gauges, such as liquidity pools or protocol integrations. After the conclusion of the voting epoch, the reward epoch starts where vePUFFER holders, pufETH holders, and liquidity providers can claim their $CARROT tokens (with a 30-day vesting cliff) these rewards will be proportionally distributed based on how the voting power is allocated. ### Where Can I Buy CARROT? CARROT is available for trading on Uniswap: https://app.uniswap.org/explore/tokens/ethereum/0x282a69142bac47855c3fbe1693fcc4ba3b4d5ed6 ### How are $CARROT rewards claimed, and what is the 30-day cliff period? $CARROT rewards are claimable anytime during the reward epoch or up to one year after Season 2. Claimed tokens have a 30-day lock period before withdrawal, with each claim resetting the timer.
