Captain GOOFY（GOOF）資訊

Captain Goofy ($GOOF) is a community-driven memecoin that brings humor, creativity, and inclusivity to the world of cryptocurrency. With its playful nautical theme, Captain Goofy invites adventurers and crypto enthusiasts to sail into the uncharted waters of Web3. Designed to engage a broad audience, $GOOF encourages active community participation through competitions, giveaways, and collaborations. It’s not just a token; it’s a movement celebrating fun, unity, and the boundless potential of blockchain technology. Join Captain Goofy’s crew and set sail for a world where crypto meets creativity!