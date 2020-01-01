Capricorn（CAPRICORN）資訊

Astrofolio taps into current cultural trends by referencing memes and popular narratives within the crypto space. It allows users to speculate on or invest in cryptocurrencies based on astrological signs, which is a novel approach in the crypto space.

This fusion of ancient wisdom with modern financial technology creates a unique niche for enthusiasts of both fields.

Capricorn, the Goat 🐐, resonates with the ambitious and disciplined energy of early winter, from mid-December to mid-January. Grounded in perseverance and strategy, Capricorn season aims for success and mastery. 🏆 Harness the determined and strategic energy of Capricorn!