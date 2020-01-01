CAPPYBARA（CAPPY）資訊

Our project revolves around Cappybara and its cryptocurrency, $CAPPY, a unique and inspiring token. Cappybara embodies the serene and sociable nature of its namesake, the capybara—renowned for its calm demeanor and its ability to form friendships with everyone.

The vision behind $CAPPY is to promote a way of life rooted in peace, inclusivity, and love—values that reflect the essence of the capybara. Our mission is to foster a community that embraces harmony and kindness, empowering people to face challenges with a calm mindset and build bridges of friendship in a divided world.

Cappybara isn’t just a cryptocurrency; it’s a movement that represents global peace, connection, and shared happiness. With $CAPPY, we’re striving to spread the capybara spirit across the world, one token at a time.