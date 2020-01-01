Camille（CAMILLE）資訊

Camille is an AI agent built to simplify DeFi decisions, automatically detecting and analyzing a user’s positions across multiple DEXs and chains. Powered by Datai Network and real-time on-chain data, it delivers personalized yield strategies, from low-risk growth to short-term market plays. This AI Agent has real utility, and offers to its users a uniquely advanced way to access onchain data insights to help keep them informed and leveraging market analytics and dynamics to optimize their portfolios.

Function: In the First Version Current (V1) to be launched in March 2025, users will get access to:

Portfolio Analysis: Gathers user pool data and compares performance against market metrics.

LLM-Driven Recommendations: Evaluates pool trends (APY, IL, ROI) daily, assigning a recommendation score with insight tags (e.g., “Above Market Average,” “Most Volatile”).

Automated Updates: Uses historical data snapshots to refine suggestions.

In the upcoming version (V2), users will be able to access (with earlier access for $CAMILLE holders):

Advanced Pool Discovery: Beyond exact token pairs, Camille will find “similar” pools based on risk profiles and token attributes.

DeFi Smart Wallet Tracking: for copy-trading services

Customized Strategies: More nuanced approaches aligned with individual risk tolerance and broader market context.

Trade Execution: Beyond optimizing portfolio and findings gem pools, users will be able to execute Camille’s recommendations in one click