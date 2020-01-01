Camille（CAMILLE）代幣經濟學

Camille（CAMILLE）代幣經濟學

深入了解 Camille（CAMILLE），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
Camille（CAMILLE）資訊

Camille is an AI agent built to simplify DeFi decisions, automatically detecting and analyzing a user’s positions across multiple DEXs and chains. Powered by Datai Network and real-time on-chain data, it delivers personalized yield strategies, from low-risk growth to short-term market plays. This AI Agent has real utility, and offers to its users a uniquely advanced way to access onchain data insights to help keep them informed and leveraging market analytics and dynamics to optimize their portfolios.

Function: In the First Version Current (V1) to be launched in March 2025, users will get access to:

  • Portfolio Analysis: Gathers user pool data and compares performance against market metrics.
  • LLM-Driven Recommendations: Evaluates pool trends (APY, IL, ROI) daily, assigning a recommendation score with insight tags (e.g., “Above Market Average,” “Most Volatile”).
  • Automated Updates: Uses historical data snapshots to refine suggestions.

In the upcoming version (V2), users will be able to access (with earlier access for $CAMILLE holders):

  • Advanced Pool Discovery: Beyond exact token pairs, Camille will find “similar” pools based on risk profiles and token attributes.
  • DeFi Smart Wallet Tracking: for copy-trading services
  • Customized Strategies: More nuanced approaches aligned with individual risk tolerance and broader market context.
  • Trade Execution: Beyond optimizing portfolio and findings gem pools, users will be able to execute Camille’s recommendations in one click

幣種官網：
https://meetcamille.ai/meet-camille

Camille（CAMILLE）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 Camille（CAMILLE）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 2.31M
總供應量：
$ 21.00M
流通量：
$ 21.00M
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 2.31M
最高價：
$ 0.202958
最低價：
$ 0.056391
目前價格：
$ 0.110152
Camille（CAMILLE）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 Camille（CAMILLE）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 CAMILLE 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

CAMILLE 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 CAMILLE 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 CAMILLE 代幣的實時價格吧！

CAMILLE 價格預測

想知道 CAMILLE 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 CAMILLE 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。