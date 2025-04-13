Camille 價格 (CAMILLE)
今天 Camille (CAMILLE) 的實時價格爲 0.063406 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.33M USD。CAMILLE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Camille 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Camille 當天價格變化爲 +0.39%
- 其循環供應量爲 21.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CAMILLE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CAMILLE 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Camille 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00024328。
在過去30天內，Camille 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0182157892。
在過去60天內，Camille 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Camille 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00024328
|+0.39%
|30天
|$ -0.0182157892
|-28.72%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Camille 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.47%
+0.39%
-4.02%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Camille is an AI agent built to simplify DeFi decisions, automatically detecting and analyzing a user’s positions across multiple DEXs and chains. Powered by Datai Network and real-time on-chain data, it delivers personalized yield strategies, from low-risk growth to short-term market plays. This AI Agent has real utility, and offers to its users a uniquely advanced way to access onchain data insights to help keep them informed and leveraging market analytics and dynamics to optimize their portfolios. Function: In the First Version Current (V1) to be launched in March 2025, users will get access to: - Portfolio Analysis: Gathers user pool data and compares performance against market metrics. - LLM-Driven Recommendations: Evaluates pool trends (APY, IL, ROI) daily, assigning a recommendation score with insight tags (e.g., “Above Market Average,” “Most Volatile”). - Automated Updates: Uses historical data snapshots to refine suggestions. In the upcoming version (V2), users will be able to access (with earlier access for $CAMILLE holders): - Advanced Pool Discovery: Beyond exact token pairs, Camille will find “similar” pools based on risk profiles and token attributes. - DeFi Smart Wallet Tracking: for copy-trading services - Customized Strategies: More nuanced approaches aligned with individual risk tolerance and broader market context. - Trade Execution: Beyond optimizing portfolio and findings gem pools, users will be able to execute Camille’s recommendations in one click
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 VND
₫1,625.793246
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 AUD
A$0.10081554
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 GBP
￡0.04818856
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 EUR
€0.05579728
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 USD
$0.063406
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 MYR
RM0.28025452
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 TRY
₺2.40435552
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 JPY
¥9.09939506
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 RUB
₽5.27411108
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 INR
₹5.45037976
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 IDR
Rp1,056.76624396
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 KRW
₩90.0650527
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 PHP
₱3.62555508
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 EGP
￡E.3.25145968
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 BRL
R$0.37155916
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 CAD
C$0.08750028
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 BDT
৳7.6879775
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 NGN
₦100.80412692
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 UAH
₴2.61930186
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 VES
Bs4.501826
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 PKR
Rs17.74036474
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 KZT
₸32.69974232
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 THB
฿2.12219882
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 TWD
NT$2.05245222
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 AED
د.إ0.23270002
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.05135886
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 HKD
HK$0.4913965
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.58840768
|1 CAMILLE 兌換 MXN
$1.2871418