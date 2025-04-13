Camille 圖標

今天 Camille (CAMILLE) 的價格

今天 Camille (CAMILLE) 的實時價格爲 0.063406 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.33M USD。CAMILLE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Camille 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Camille 當天價格變化爲 +0.39%
- 其循環供應量爲 21.00M USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 CAMILLE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CAMILLE 價格信息的首選平台。

Camille (CAMILLE) 價格表現 USD

今天內，Camille 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00024328
在過去30天內，Camille 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0182157892
在過去60天內，Camille 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去90天內，Camille 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ +0.00024328+0.39%
30天$ -0.0182157892-28.72%
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

Camille (CAMILLE) 價格分析

Camille 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

+0.47%

+0.39%

-4.02%

Camille (CAMILLE) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

什麼是Camille (CAMILLE)

Camille is an AI agent built to simplify DeFi decisions, automatically detecting and analyzing a user’s positions across multiple DEXs and chains. Powered by Datai Network and real-time on-chain data, it delivers personalized yield strategies, from low-risk growth to short-term market plays. This AI Agent has real utility, and offers to its users a uniquely advanced way to access onchain data insights to help keep them informed and leveraging market analytics and dynamics to optimize their portfolios. Function: In the First Version Current (V1) to be launched in March 2025, users will get access to: - Portfolio Analysis: Gathers user pool data and compares performance against market metrics. - LLM-Driven Recommendations: Evaluates pool trends (APY, IL, ROI) daily, assigning a recommendation score with insight tags (e.g., “Above Market Average,” “Most Volatile”). - Automated Updates: Uses historical data snapshots to refine suggestions. In the upcoming version (V2), users will be able to access (with earlier access for $CAMILLE holders): - Advanced Pool Discovery: Beyond exact token pairs, Camille will find “similar” pools based on risk profiles and token attributes. - DeFi Smart Wallet Tracking: for copy-trading services - Customized Strategies: More nuanced approaches aligned with individual risk tolerance and broader market context. - Trade Execution: Beyond optimizing portfolio and findings gem pools, users will be able to execute Camille’s recommendations in one click

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

CAMILLE 兌換爲當地貨幣

1 CAMILLE 兌換 VND
1,625.793246
1 CAMILLE 兌換 AUD
A$0.10081554
1 CAMILLE 兌換 GBP
0.04818856
1 CAMILLE 兌換 EUR
0.05579728
1 CAMILLE 兌換 USD
$0.063406
1 CAMILLE 兌換 MYR
RM0.28025452
1 CAMILLE 兌換 TRY
2.40435552
1 CAMILLE 兌換 JPY
¥9.09939506
1 CAMILLE 兌換 RUB
5.27411108
1 CAMILLE 兌換 INR
5.45037976
1 CAMILLE 兌換 IDR
Rp1,056.76624396
1 CAMILLE 兌換 KRW
90.0650527
1 CAMILLE 兌換 PHP
3.62555508
1 CAMILLE 兌換 EGP
￡E.3.25145968
1 CAMILLE 兌換 BRL
R$0.37155916
1 CAMILLE 兌換 CAD
C$0.08750028
1 CAMILLE 兌換 BDT
7.6879775
1 CAMILLE 兌換 NGN
100.80412692
1 CAMILLE 兌換 UAH
2.61930186
1 CAMILLE 兌換 VES
Bs4.501826
1 CAMILLE 兌換 PKR
Rs17.74036474
1 CAMILLE 兌換 KZT
32.69974232
1 CAMILLE 兌換 THB
฿2.12219882
1 CAMILLE 兌換 TWD
NT$2.05245222
1 CAMILLE 兌換 AED
د.إ0.23270002
1 CAMILLE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.05135886
1 CAMILLE 兌換 HKD
HK$0.4913965
1 CAMILLE 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.58840768
1 CAMILLE 兌換 MXN
$1.2871418