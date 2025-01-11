什麼是CaliCoin (CALI)

CaliCoin is a unique charity token and a crypto-donation platform devoted to helping animals which are abandoned or disabled—what CaliCoin terms, “Animals of Determination” (AODs). CaliCoin smartly marries the dual affinity many crypto-enthusiasts have for animal welfare, and hence provides a safe, transparent, and seamless means to help AODs around the world. CaliCoin is built on the Ethereum Network, which means every transaction is transparent and highly protected. Currently, there are 100 Million fixed supply tokens with the coin listed on multiple exchanges. To ensure transparency, the CaliCoin team conducts rigorous due diligence on AOD charities before admitting them into the CaliCoin system. Once a charity is qualified, it is added to the CaliCoin platform and assigned its own wallet. Prospective donors can then peruse the charities, choose one or more (or all!) for a donation, and purchase and deposit CaliCoins seamlessly into the wallets of their choice. CaliCoin is 100% non-profit and takes no commissions or added fees. Donors can rest assured 100% of their donations go directly to the animals.

