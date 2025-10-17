Buttholes（BHOLE）資訊

Launched on October 17, 2025, $BHOLE is a meme coin created by Shaw, the founder of ai16z and ElizaOS, as a playful commentary on modern AI design trends. Inspired by the observation that many AI logos resemble circular designs, Shaw introduced $BHOLE to unite humor, creativity, and the decentralized ethos of Web3.

The project debuted with a unique airdrop to early supporters, leveraging the speed and scalability of the Solana blockchain. This approach sparked instant engagement within the crypto and AI communities. By blending humor with cultural relevance, $BHOLE embodies Shaw’s vision of decentralization and organic community growth, eschewing traditional team structures or roadmaps. The token thrives on contributions from a decentralized network of enthusiasts who continue to build on its narrative.

Operating on Solana, $BHOLE ensures fast, secure transactions while maintaining accessibility for its growing user base. The token has gained recognition for its viral appeal and innovative approach to community engagement, becoming a cornerstone of the emerging meme coin ecosystem.

The project’s focus remains on fostering collaboration and creativity, encouraging its community to shape the future of $BHOLE. As both a cultural symbol and a testament to the power of decentralized building, $BHOLE continues to attract a diverse and engaged audience.

For more information, visit https://buttholes.xyz/.