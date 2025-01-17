什麼是Buttholes (BHOLE)

Launched on October 17, 2025, $BHOLE is a meme coin created by Shaw, the founder of ai16z and ElizaOS, as a playful commentary on modern AI design trends. Inspired by the observation that many AI logos resemble circular designs, Shaw introduced $BHOLE to unite humor, creativity, and the decentralized ethos of Web3. The project debuted with a unique airdrop to early supporters, leveraging the speed and scalability of the Solana blockchain. This approach sparked instant engagement within the crypto and AI communities. By blending humor with cultural relevance, $BHOLE embodies Shaw’s vision of decentralization and organic community growth, eschewing traditional team structures or roadmaps. The token thrives on contributions from a decentralized network of enthusiasts who continue to build on its narrative. Operating on Solana, $BHOLE ensures fast, secure transactions while maintaining accessibility for its growing user base. The token has gained recognition for its viral appeal and innovative approach to community engagement, becoming a cornerstone of the emerging meme coin ecosystem. The project’s focus remains on fostering collaboration and creativity, encouraging its community to shape the future of $BHOLE. As both a cultural symbol and a testament to the power of decentralized building, $BHOLE continues to attract a diverse and engaged audience. For more information, visit https://buttholes.xyz/.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Buttholes (BHOLE) 資源 官網