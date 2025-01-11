什麼是Butterfly Ai (FLY)

ButterFly AI redefines how users connect with decentralized applications (dApps) by offering a secure, connectionless solution that fundamentally changes blockchain interactions. Our platform provides a seamless experience for users looking to claim revenue sharing, stake tokens, and engage in Leaderboard Play-to-Earn (P2E) games—eliminating the need for repeated wallet authorizations and mitigating the risks associated with traditional connection methods. ButterFly AI introduces an innovative proof-of-ownership mechanism for connecting to dApps. Instead of conventional wallet connections that require direct authorizations, users send a nominal transaction (0.0001 ETH) to a unique address generated by ButterFly. This transaction acts as an authorization that only the wallet owner can perform, ensuring that the user remains in full control of their assets while securely interacting with the platform. This process significantly enhances user security and convenience by reducing the vulnerabilities associated with typical wallet connections.

Butterfly Ai (FLY) 資源 官網