什麼是Burrial (BURRY)

BURRY, the token adopted by the FUDDIES NFTs community, draws inspiration from the famed investor Michael Burry. The meme behind BURRY is encapsulated in the phrase "Burry" your $SUI, inviting users to metaphorically bury their investments in the ground, nurturing them for long-term growth. This playful concept aligns with the community's spirit, emphasizing patience and a strategic approach to financial holdings. As a symbol of camaraderie within the FUDDIES NFTs community, BURRY fosters engagement through shared humor and a commitment to the art of "Burry"-ing, creating a unique space where holders can collectively enjoy the journey of watching their investments flourish over time.

