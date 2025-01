什麼是BurnKing (BURNKING)

BurnKing is a brand new blockchain cryptocurrency mechanism that uses the TOP1 address to follow the sell order and evenly distribute the USDT obtained to consensus holders. The consensus maker transferred the token of their own address to a black hole address and destroyed it, TOP1 will permanently reward these addresses. This is a new operational logic set by the team's technology personnel using contracts, which closely combines the characteristics of blockchain in the current era and the enthusiasm of investors. The logic is self consistent and the contract is firmly executed according to the contract. It is a very good executor.

