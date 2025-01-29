BuildX 價格 (BUILDX)
今天 BuildX (BUILDX) 的實時價格爲 0.00130906 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.31M USD。BUILDX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BuildX 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 29.24K USD
- BuildX 當天價格變化爲 +43.56%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.83M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BUILDX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BUILDX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BuildX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00039719。
在過去30天內，BuildX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，BuildX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，BuildX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00039719
|+43.56%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BuildX 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.98%
+43.56%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
BuildX is a next-generation token distribution platform built on the XRPL (XRP Ledger). The platform aims to revolutionize token distribution through advanced analytics, smart classification, and transparent reporting. By offering tools that simplify airdrops, provide real-time monitoring, and integrate AI-driven insights, BuildX supports projects, communities, and the overall ecosystem in fostering engagement, making data-driven decisions, and promoting transparency. The core features of BuildX include precision trading tools, AI-powered analytics, and a professional trading suite that caters to traders of all experience levels. The platform enables efficient and auditable token distribution with customizable systems for both straight and points-based airdrops. BuildX is designed to empower users with actionable insights, from identifying market trends to optimizing trading strategies. In addition to its robust trading and analytics capabilities, BuildX is committed to building a community-centric ecosystem. Through gamified reward mechanisms, fair token distribution, and continuous platform evolution, BuildX fosters loyalty and active participation. Its development roadmap highlights key milestones, including the launch of an airdrop SaaS platform, AI and machine learning integration, staking mechanisms, and advanced community features. BuildX tokens ($BuildX) play a central role in the ecosystem, with allocations dedicated to community growth, marketing, development, and operational sustainability. The project is committed to transparency, innovation, and the betterment of the XRPL ecosystem, aiming to create a more efficient, fair, and engaging trading environment for all participants.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BUILDX 兌換 AUD
A$0.002094496
|1 BUILDX 兌換 GBP
￡0.001047248
|1 BUILDX 兌換 EUR
€0.001243607
|1 BUILDX 兌換 USD
$0.00130906
|1 BUILDX 兌換 MYR
RM0.0057467734
|1 BUILDX 兌換 TRY
₺0.046798895
|1 BUILDX 兌換 JPY
¥0.2038337326
|1 BUILDX 兌換 RUB
₽0.12828788
|1 BUILDX 兌換 INR
₹0.1133515054
|1 BUILDX 兌換 IDR
Rp21.1138680118
|1 BUILDX 兌換 PHP
₱0.0765014664
|1 BUILDX 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0657409932
|1 BUILDX 兌換 BRL
R$0.007658001
|1 BUILDX 兌換 CAD
C$0.0018719558
|1 BUILDX 兌換 BDT
৳0.1589984276
|1 BUILDX 兌換 NGN
₦2.0326952774
|1 BUILDX 兌換 UAH
₴0.0550328824
|1 BUILDX 兌換 VES
Bs0.07461642
|1 BUILDX 兌換 PKR
Rs0.3649397468
|1 BUILDX 兌換 KZT
₸0.6761556712
|1 BUILDX 兌換 THB
฿0.0442200468
|1 BUILDX 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0430418928
|1 BUILDX 兌換 CHF
Fr0.001178154
|1 BUILDX 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0101975774
|1 BUILDX 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0131036906