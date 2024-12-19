BuildAI 價格 (BUILD)
今天 BuildAI (BUILD) 的實時價格爲 0.275876 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.45M USD。BUILD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BuildAI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 78.03K USD
- BuildAI 當天價格變化爲 -10.08%
- 其循環供應量爲 8.87M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BUILD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BUILD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BuildAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0309505113641156。
在過去30天內，BuildAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.5421500254。
在過去60天內，BuildAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +21.3580196289。
在過去90天內，BuildAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.20889716288321031。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0309505113641156
|-10.08%
|30天
|$ +0.5421500254
|+196.52%
|60天
|$ +21.3580196289
|+7,741.89%
|90天
|$ +0.20889716288321031
|+311.89%
BuildAI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+3.31%
-10.08%
-6.90%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
At the heart of BuildAI lies a robust blend of cutting-edge technologies, meticulously crafted to streamline the process of Telegram bot development. From AI-driven algorithms to seamless integration with Telegram's platform, our technology stack is designed to empower users with unparalleled efficiency and flexibility. Artificial Intelligence (AI): BuildAI leverages the power of AI to simplify bot creation and enhance functionality. Through advanced algorithms, our platform offers features such as natural language processing (NLP) for chatbots, image recognition for visual content, and predictive analytics for personalized interactions. By harnessing AI, users can automate tasks, personalize user experiences, and unlock new levels of innovation in bot development. User-Friendly Interface: Central to BuildAI technology is its intuitive user interface, designed to cater to users of all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned developer or a complete novice, our platform offers a seamless experience with drag-and-drop functionality, customizable templates, and real-time previews. With simplicity at its core, BuildAI empowers users to bring their bot ideas to life with ease. Integration with Telegram: BuildAI seamlessly integrates with Telegram's platform, allowing users to deploy their bots directly within the messaging app. Through Telegram's APIs and developer tools, BuildAI facilitates seamless communication between bots and users, enabling real-time interactions, message delivery, and data synchronization. With instant access to Telegram's vast user base, BuildAI ensures maximum reach and engagement for your bots. Cloud Infrastructure: BuildAIis built on a scalable and reliable cloud infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance and uptime for users. With cloud-based storage, computing resources, and deployment capabilities, our platform enables users to scale their bots effortlessly to meet growing demands.
