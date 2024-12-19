Bugna 價格 (BGA)
今天 Bugna (BGA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 295.56K USD。BGA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Bugna 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 367.00 USD
- Bugna 當天價格變化爲 -10.17%
- 其循環供應量爲 47.04B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BGA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BGA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Bugna 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Bugna 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Bugna 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Bugna 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-10.17%
|30天
|$ 0
|-25.10%
|60天
|$ 0
|-26.85%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bugna 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.07%
-10.17%
-16.49%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Bugna Coin is an advanced blockchain project that focuses on building a decentralized and sustainable ecosystem. As the first memecoin built on the kHeavyhash network, Bugna Coin leverages this innovative technology to provide secure and transparent financial solutions. Unlike typical cryptocurrencies, Bugna Coin is part of a broader ecosystem that includes NFTs, gaming, and smart contract support. By integrating these elements, Bugna Coin aims to offer a unique experience for users, combining entertainment and utility within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. One of the standout features of Bugna Coin is its focus on NFTs and gaming, creating a dynamic ecosystem where users can engage with digital assets in multiple ways. Through the development of decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts, Bugna Coin supports an array of financial and entertainment services. Users can buy, sell, and trade NFTs, participate in gaming experiences, and utilize Bugna Coin in various decentralized financial operations, all within a secure and cost-effective environment. As the first memecoin on the kHeavyhash network, Bugna Coin emphasizes community-driven growth and interaction. The memecoin aspect adds a fun and engaging layer to the project, attracting users from various backgrounds, including gaming and NFT enthusiasts. With fast transaction speeds and low fees, Bugna Coin ensures that users can participate in the ecosystem with ease, whether through gaming, NFTs, or smart contract-powered financial tools. In addition to its technical advantages, Bugna Coin's broader ecosystem is designed to create long-term value for its community. Users can engage in staking, farming, and other decentralized activities to grow their assets while also enjoying the entertainment aspects brought by the NFT and gaming sectors. The development team is also committed to education, helping users better understand blockchain technology and how it can be applied to everyday life. With a long-term vision, Bugna Coin not only focuses on delivering short-term products and services but also aims to build a strong and sustainable user base. The project actively seeks strategic partnerships and continues to expand its ecosystem, positioning Bugna Coin as a unique and notable blockchain project that bridges the gap between memecoins, NFTs, gaming, and decentralized finance.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BGA 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 BGA 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 BGA 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 BGA 兌換 USD
$--
|1 BGA 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 BGA 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 BGA 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 BGA 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 BGA 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 BGA 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 BGA 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 BGA 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BGA 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 BGA 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 BGA 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 BGA 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 BGA 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 BGA 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 BGA 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 BGA 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 BGA 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 BGA 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 BGA 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 BGA 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 BGA 兌換 MAD
.د.م--