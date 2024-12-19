Buddha 價格 (BUDDHA)
今天 Buddha (BUDDHA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 120.83K USD。BUDDHA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Buddha 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 656.46 USD
- Buddha 當天價格變化爲 -9.26%
- 其循環供應量爲 100.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BUDDHA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BUDDHA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Buddha 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Buddha 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Buddha 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Buddha 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-9.26%
|30天
|$ 0
|-1.96%
|60天
|$ 0
|+10.13%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Buddha 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-9.26%
-17.79%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
In an era where technology and spirituality converge, Buddha Coin represents an extraordinary cryptocurrency initiative. Crafted with the intent to unite people through benevolence and community, Buddha Coin seeks to make a lasting, positive impact on culture. Rooted in ancient Buddhist principles, this coin offers a decentralized ecosystem built upon the core values of Harmony, Enlightenment, and Stewardship. Buddha Coin doesn't just aim to be a cryptocurrency; it aspires to be a beacon of mindfulness and ethical living in the digital age. It encourages not only thoughtful giving but also a pursuit of higher values. By seamlessly merging the blockchain with mindful living, it paves the way for a kinder, more interconnected world that actively supports global good. We recognize that the cryptocurrency landscape is evolving rapidly, but it often lacks the spiritual and ethical considerations essential for true contentment. Buddha Coin was conceived to bridge this gap by harmoniously merging the transformative potential of crypto with the profound wisdom of Buddhist philosophy. Our mission is clear: to create a one-of-a-kind digital currency that artfully blends traditional values with modern prosperity. More than just a meme, Buddha Coin is a powerful tool for personal growth. It seeks to infuse the rapidly evolving digital landscape with spiritual and ethical considerations, advocating for the integration of eternal wisdom and modern prosperity. With Buddha Coin, we embark on a journey that transcends the boundaries of conventional finance, towards a world where financial well-being is intricately linked to the enrichment of our inner selves and the betterment of humanity as a whole.
