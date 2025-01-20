BTAF token 價格 (BTAF)
今天 BTAF token (BTAF) 的實時價格爲 0.053777 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BTAF 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BTAF token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 8.52K USD
- BTAF token 當天價格變化爲 -2.18%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BTAF兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BTAF 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BTAF token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00120402743064072。
在過去30天內，BTAF token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0037872290。
在過去60天內，BTAF token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0067391185。
在過去90天內，BTAF token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0092550051059586。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00120402743064072
|-2.18%
|30天
|$ -0.0037872290
|-7.04%
|60天
|$ -0.0067391185
|-12.53%
|90天
|$ -0.0092550051059586
|-14.68%
BTAF token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.07%
-2.18%
-5.13%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
BTAF token is the native utility token for BitcoinTAF.com. The goal is to create global DeFi ecosystems that allow the purchase of digital products securely, easily, and quickly with minimal fees. BitcoinTAF will supply a safe and secure platform for token holders to use tokens to access products; creating savings by utilizing faster transactions from many global payment systems and reducing costs on transactions fees by using the BTAF tokens instead of fiat or other credit payment systems. It endeavours to provide more opportunities for cryptocurrency holders, traders, and users to be able to access products without the uncertainty of financial fiat delay and denial issues. Its decentralized approach ensures quicker, cheaper transactions, greater efficiency, and increased transparency. Based on the Binance Smart Chain, BTAF is also positioned for the future with endless possibilities in the DeFi, Metaverse, and NFT age to connect with projects that desire alternative funding options and want to use the utility BTAF token on their platforms. Since 2016 Bitcoin Trend & Forecast (“BitcoinTAF”) has been one of the most trusted sources for thousands of traders who look to the company to provide training, technical trend data, and fundamental research reports at every skill level. BTAF token is the brainchild of one of its founders, Marius Landman, who wanted to supply the world with an easier, more robust and secure way to pay for digital goods and services. BTAF is available for trading on a growing number of exchanges, with several pairs currently available on Pancakeswap and DexTools : https://www.dextools.io/app/en/bnb/pair-explorer/0x7ac443da58259a664e9bb7f4c85ed913d222a8ee https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0xcAE3d82D63e2b0094bc959752993D3D3743B5D08 Check out the website www.btaftoken.io for more information.
