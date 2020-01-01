BrutalSol（BRUTE）資訊

BrutalSol is a Monopoly inspired on-chain GameFi board game. It works with player minting cities, collecting and paying rent, passing checkpoints of Jail, Tax authority & bunkers - all with the roll of a dice to travel the board. The players can permanently burn their minted units to reclaim its base cost (-5% transaction fee) — eliminating “rug” risk and preserving capital.

$Brute is BrutalSol's utility token for which we are continuing to enhance usage of.

Game Currency: SOL is currently used to mint cities, pay board transaction fees. $Brute will be used to purchase the upcoming NFT booster cards.

Profit Share: 100 % of the game’s 5 % processing fee is streamed back to $BRUTE holders in SOL via a treasury contract.

Staking and Boosts: Stake $BRUTE to earn additional SOL rewards and unlock rent-multiplier perks such as lower radiation and tax rebates.

MarketPlace Fuel (Roadmap-June2025): All trades in the upcoming in-game NFT Card Marketplace will settle in $BRUTE, creating constant transactional demand

The social aspect of the game allows players to form communities - which can get together to use their tax points & decrease their city radiations / sabotage other cities. Decreasing your city radiation increases the rent multiplier.

10% of the supply has been locked. Our entire traction has been organic where we have over 400 organic players & over 250 mints within 5 days launch.