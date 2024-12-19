Brrr de Money 價格 (BRRR)
今天 Brrr de Money (BRRR) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 622.87K USD。BRRR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Brrr de Money 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 7.65K USD
- Brrr de Money 當天價格變化爲 -8.46%
- 其循環供應量爲 100.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BRRR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BRRR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Brrr de Money 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Brrr de Money 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Brrr de Money 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Brrr de Money 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-8.46%
|30天
|$ 0
|+1.52%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Brrr de Money 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.04%
-8.46%
-23.27%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
BRRR Token is the heart of the Brrr de Money ecosystem, a community-driven meme coin that combines the power of humor, blockchain technology, and financial innovation. Designed to be the coin of the people, BRRR is all about creating wealth through fun, community engagement, and decentralized governance. The tokenomics of BRRR include 100% liquidity allocation, ensuring a fair and transparent approach to its distribution, with no team allocation. This allows all holders to benefit equally from the token's growth, while empowering the community to drive key decisions through governance. The BRRR Sniper Bot is a cutting-edge, high-speed, multi-chain trading tool designed to enhance the BRRR ecosystem. Optimized for experienced traders, the bot offers fast, efficient, and customizable trade execution across multiple blockchains such as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Solana (SOL), Base, and SUI. With advanced features like real-time transaction monitoring, price and volume alerts, and copy trading, the BRRR Sniper Bot allows users to automate their trades, track top-performing strategies, and make quick, informed decisions. With BRRR Token driving the community and BRRR Sniper Bot delivering cutting-edge trading tools, the ecosystem is designed to make meme-based wealth creation a reality while empowering holders to actively participate in governance and decision-making. Together, they form the foundation of a decentralized, community-first platform where every member has a chance to shape the future of crypto in their own way.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BRRR 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 BRRR 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 BRRR 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 BRRR 兌換 USD
$--
|1 BRRR 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 BRRR 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 BRRR 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 BRRR 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 BRRR 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 BRRR 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 BRRR 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 BRRR 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BRRR 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 BRRR 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 BRRR 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 BRRR 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 BRRR 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 BRRR 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 BRRR 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 BRRR 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 BRRR 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 BRRR 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 BRRR 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 BRRR 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 BRRR 兌換 MAD
.د.م--