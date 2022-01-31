Broovs Projects 價格 (BRS)
今天 Broovs Projects (BRS) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BRS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Broovs Projects 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.66K USD
- Broovs Projects 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BRS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BRS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Broovs Projects 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Broovs Projects 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Broovs Projects 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Broovs Projects 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-79.40%
|60天
|$ 0
|-86.69%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Broovs Projects 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-89.82%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What Is Broovs Project (BRS)? Broovs Projects (BRS) are human and user-oriented projects established by Academics. Broovs Projects is an ecosystem that aims to share its revenues with users, does not share users' information with third parties, and is integrated with social media platforms within the project. It works on the mechanism of directing users and advertisers to useful channels and content. Broovs Projects (BRS) is the native utility token used for: With Broovs search engine, it provides the user with the most useful information in the fastest way, https://broovs.com With Fanmeter tv, it scores the phenomena and provides the most accurate content from the most useful user, https://fanmeter.tv Correspondence and conversations with Swift Messenger allow safe data transfer and information exchange without sharing them with third parties, https://swiftmessengerweb.com Working with the PoS algorithm, Broovs Project creates an ecosystem that ensures data storage, storage, sending, backup and security with XRAY Blockchain. https://raychain.io Broovs Project mediates the listing and offering of secure projects with CoinSwifter Exchange and SafeCoinList Projects. https://coinswifter.com Allows BRS to be swapped, staked and securely stored with the Broovs.io Wallet application. https://broovs.io How Many BRS Coins Are in Circulation? Broovs Projects launched its mainnet on April 06, 2021 with 11 billion BRS tokens created at the time of formation. By burning 9.5 billion tokens on 31.01.2022, the total supply was reduced to 1.5 billion and the transition to the BSC network was achieved. There are 350,000,000 BRSs in circulation. Who are the Founders of Broovs Projects? Broovs Projects was established by Konya Technical University Engineering Faculty Academicians in 2021 at Teknokent Technology Development Center. All of the founders are people with extensive experience in programming. Broovs Projects employs more than 30 staff, including academics, interns and experienced developers. Detailed information with the main team is given on the official website of Broovs Projects.
