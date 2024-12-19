Brokoli 價格 (BRKL)
今天 Brokoli (BRKL) 的實時價格爲 0.00478053 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 254.90K USD。BRKL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Brokoli 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 9.03K USD
- Brokoli 當天價格變化爲 -0.18%
- 其循環供應量爲 53.47M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BRKL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BRKL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Brokoli 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Brokoli 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0004745316。
在過去60天內，Brokoli 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0007196619。
在過去90天內，Brokoli 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000326630444810091。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.18%
|30天
|$ +0.0004745316
|+9.93%
|60天
|$ +0.0007196619
|+15.05%
|90天
|$ +0.000326630444810091
|+7.33%
Brokoli 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.04%
-0.18%
-4.90%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Brokoli is an impact-to-earn NFT tree metaverse. Here, every DeFi function is climate positive at no extra cost for the user. Users can make, own, and trade the positive impact they make by using Brokoli's green DeFi products. Brokoli's core platform: a green aggregator for token swaps, lending and yield farming. It makes every DeFi transaction climate positive at no extra cost for the user. API: Any GameFi and DeFi platform can implement the Brokoli API to make their transactions climate positive, generating more revenue, brand awareness and users for Brokoli. NFT Digital Forests: Users can receive seeds by using Brokoli's green products or by completing quests. These seeds are turned into NFT trees after the DAO vote. Digital NFT forests will be tradable as Brokoli Impact Credits with other users that want to move up the leaderboard of impact, and with corporates that want CSR (corporate social responsibility) - it's a decentralized alternative to carbon credits. Governing the protocol is the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model that controls 100% of the climate offset funding, with the BRKL token at its core. This mechanism distributes the funds collected between Tree Planting, Renewable Energy and Electronic Waste Collection projects around the globe, with token holders having 100% control of the fund allocations.
|1 BRKL 兌換 AUD
A$0.0076010427
|1 BRKL 兌換 GBP
￡0.0037766187
|1 BRKL 兌換 EUR
€0.0045893088
|1 BRKL 兌換 USD
$0.00478053
|1 BRKL 兌換 MYR
RM0.021512385
|1 BRKL 兌換 TRY
₺0.1677487977
|1 BRKL 兌換 JPY
¥0.751977369
|1 BRKL 兌換 RUB
₽0.4936375278
|1 BRKL 兌換 INR
₹0.4067752977
|1 BRKL 兌換 IDR
Rp78.3693317232
|1 BRKL 兌換 PHP
₱0.2822902965
|1 BRKL 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.2434245876
|1 BRKL 兌換 BRL
R$0.0294002595
|1 BRKL 兌換 CAD
C$0.0068361579
|1 BRKL 兌換 BDT
৳0.5713211403
|1 BRKL 兌換 NGN
₦7.4231591787
|1 BRKL 兌換 UAH
₴0.2006866494
|1 BRKL 兌換 VES
Bs0.2390265
|1 BRKL 兌換 PKR
Rs1.3304693043
|1 BRKL 兌換 KZT
₸2.5081050645
|1 BRKL 兌換 THB
฿0.1651673115
|1 BRKL 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1560364992
|1 BRKL 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0042546717
|1 BRKL 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0371447181
|1 BRKL 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0479487159