Bridgador 價格 (GADOR)
今天 Bridgador (GADOR) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。GADOR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Bridgador 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 13.59 USD
- Bridgador 當天價格變化爲 +0.06%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GADOR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GADOR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Bridgador 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Bridgador 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Bridgador 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Bridgador 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.06%
|30天
|$ 0
|-22.71%
|60天
|$ 0
|-21.94%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bridgador 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+0.06%
-12.04%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Meet Bridgador, the crypto world's beloved pet dog, fulfilling the dreams of Ansem and dog enthusiasts in the digital realm. Bridgador is not just a canine companion; it's the best dog on-chain, proudly representing the innovative and entertaining world of Solana memecoins. This project pays homage to the community's love for dogs and addresses the growing demand for engaging and interactive crypto investments. Key Features: Solana Ecosystem Integration: Bridgador is proudly built on the Solana blockchain, taking advantage of its lightning-fast transaction speeds and low fees. By choosing Solana as its foundation, Bridgador aims to provide users with a seamless and efficient experience while actively contributing to the growth of the Solana ecosystem. Ansem's Dream Realized: Ansem, like many others, had a dream of owning the perfect pet dog. Bridgador brings that dream to life on the blockchain, creating a unique and cherished digital companion that can be owned and interacted with in a virtual environment. Best Dog On-Chain: Bridgador isn't just any digital dog – it's the best dog on-chain. Representing the epitome of loyalty and companionship in the crypto space, Bridgador stands out as a symbol of the fun and exciting possibilities within the world of Solana memecoins. Interactive Investing: This project introduces a fun and interactive way of investing, allowing users to not only own Bridgador tokens but also engage in activities that enhance the value and uniqueness of their digital canine companion. Whether it's participating in virtual dog shows, competitions, or community events, Bridgador brings a new level of entertainment to the world of crypto investments. Supporting the Solana Ecosystem: Bridgador goes beyond being a digital pet by actively supporting the Solana ecosystem. Through various mechanisms and initiatives, the project contributes to the growth and development of Solana, reinforcing the symbiotic relationship.
