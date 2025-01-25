Brewlabs 價格 (BREWLABS)
今天 Brewlabs (BREWLABS) 的實時價格爲 0.00376563 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BREWLABS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Brewlabs 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 6.98 USD
- Brewlabs 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BREWLABS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BREWLABS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Brewlabs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Brewlabs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0012455860。
在過去60天內，Brewlabs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0010816211。
在過去90天內，Brewlabs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000972865001519998。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0012455860
|+33.08%
|60天
|$ +0.0010816211
|+28.72%
|90天
|$ -0.000972865001519998
|-20.53%
Brewlabs 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+1.95%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Brewlabs is one of the truest utility projects in the space today and is building and offering products and services that not only smash the boundaries on what's possible in the crypto space, but make it so that any users, experienced or inexperienced, can get involved safely and make significant investment returns while doing so. Two of the core Brewlabs service offerings are contract audits and builds for multiple blockchains, including Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain. Brewlabs has already designed for an exponentially growing customer base enhanced and detailed contracts for successful projects and, as an audit firm, its brand for trust, comes second to none. This high level of professionalism and brand reputation has now crystallised as the new Brewlabs token which can be used across the entire Brewlabs product suite, as well as providing exclusive benefits to holders, such as the access to the latest exciting token projects through the Brewlabs staking platform. This staking platform, which also includes liquidity pool farming, through a uniquely developed staking contract which allows Brewlabs holders to get both dividends and staking rewards while staking, two forms of passive income. Approximately 40% of the supply is now locked due to Brewlabs holder staking, representing the trust that Brewlabs has built. The Brewlabs token has only just launched and with all the aforementioned developments, its potential to become the number one utility token in the entire crypto space is huge. The developer team's leaders are doxxed and have shown their significant years of commercial experience, having built companies from the ground up. With this background and the technical know how to implement, globalising Brewlabs as a recognised brand, with the Brewlabs token at the centre is the goal. The team also has multiple software engineers and developers, a community manager and a team of community moderators. This is a strong team that is delivering on their promises and bringing something truly new to the crypto space. The following is a list of some of the major products and services both live and coming soon: - Contract builds and audit services that can be requested through the Brewlabs website (Brewlabs.info) - The Golem community bot (automates social postings to a telegram channel and includes channel security, pricing and much more) - The Brewlabs Airdrop tool (air drop your BSC tokens to holders easily and cheapily) - Brewlabs staking and farming - The Brewlabs DEX and IDO platform - The Brewlabs Bridge (ability to trade across blockchains and for a project to transfer their token to other chains) - Bot Yard (The first in the world online market place for bots for Telegram users) - Brewlabs Furnace (ability to destroy dead tokens)
