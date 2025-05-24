BRAZILIAN MIKU 價格 (MIKU)
今天 BRAZILIAN MIKU (MIKU) 的實時價格爲 0.00001965 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 19.48K USD。MIKU 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BRAZILIAN MIKU 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- BRAZILIAN MIKU 當天價格變化爲 -1.46%
- 其循環供應量爲 996.38M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MIKU兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MIKU 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，BRAZILIAN MIKU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，BRAZILIAN MIKU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000029081。
在過去60天內，BRAZILIAN MIKU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000051197。
在過去90天內，BRAZILIAN MIKU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00000002438585593628。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.46%
|30天
|$ +0.0000029081
|+14.80%
|60天
|$ +0.0000051197
|+26.05%
|90天
|$ -0.00000002438585593628
|-0.12%
BRAZILIAN MIKU 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.75%
-1.46%
+3.93%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
In the second place this year, we have everyone's beloved Vocaloid, Hatsune Miku! But not it's not just your normal Miku this time, it's her alternative versions from every country on Earth and every fandom in existence. This year's biggest fan art craze started with artist @ErinArtista posting artwork of Brazilian Miku tanned with visible tan lines, wearing sunglasses on her head, a crop top with the flag of Brazil on it and short denim shorts. Two months later, another artist posted an artwork inspired by it, and the rest is meme history, as the design inspired hundreds of artists to share their versions of Brazilian Miku, which was followed by artists taking the idea further and creating versions of Miku from France, Poland, Mexico and other countries, and furthermore yet as Miku started traveling through fandoms. Suffice it to say, we've got hundreds of amazing artworks for every Miku fan to enjoy and built an entire Mikuverse together in the process.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 MIKU 兌換 VND
₫0.50384565
|1 MIKU 兌換 AUD
A$0.0000300645
|1 MIKU 兌換 GBP
￡0.0000143445
|1 MIKU 兌換 EUR
€0.0000170955
|1 MIKU 兌換 USD
$0.00001965
|1 MIKU 兌換 MYR
RM0.0000831195
|1 MIKU 兌換 TRY
₺0.000763992
|1 MIKU 兌換 JPY
¥0.0028011075
|1 MIKU 兌換 RUB
₽0.0015615855
|1 MIKU 兌換 INR
₹0.0016716255
|1 MIKU 兌換 IDR
Rp0.3169354395
|1 MIKU 兌換 KRW
₩0.026844258
|1 MIKU 兌換 PHP
₱0.001087431
|1 MIKU 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.000980142
|1 MIKU 兌換 BRL
R$0.000110826
|1 MIKU 兌換 CAD
C$0.0000269205
|1 MIKU 兌換 BDT
৳0.002394156
|1 MIKU 兌換 NGN
₦0.031239963
|1 MIKU 兌換 UAH
₴0.000815868
|1 MIKU 兌換 VES
Bs0.0018471
|1 MIKU 兌換 PKR
Rs0.005539728
|1 MIKU 兌換 KZT
₸0.010050975
|1 MIKU 兌換 THB
฿0.0006384285
|1 MIKU 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0005889105
|1 MIKU 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0000721155
|1 MIKU 兌換 CHF
Fr0.000016113
|1 MIKU 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0001538595
|1 MIKU 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0001805835
|1 MIKU 兌換 MXN
$0.000378066