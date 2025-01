什麼是BrAIngent (BRAIN)

Welcome to BrAIngent, where the decentralized intelligence of the future is brought to life. With a team of seasoned developers and visionary business strategists, BrAIngent stands at the forefront of a technological revolution that is reshaping how we work, communicate, and think. With Telegram onboarding 1.5 million new users daily and 10% of the global population already active on the platform, BrAIngent thrives in this dynamic environment of continuous growth. By developing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to navigate the complexities of blockchain technology, Telegram community support, and everyday AI tasks, BrAIngent is making AI accessible and practical for both ordinary users and Web3 enthusiasts.

BrAIngent (BRAIN) 資源 白皮書 官網