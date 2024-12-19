Brainers 價格 (BRAINERS)
今天 Brainers (BRAINERS) 的實時價格爲 0.01282531 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 781.67K USD。BRAINERS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Brainers 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 27.31 USD
- Brainers 當天價格變化爲 +0.19%
- 其循環供應量爲 60.95M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BRAINERS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BRAINERS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Brainers 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Brainers 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0051865553。
在過去60天內，Brainers 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0052839995。
在過去90天內，Brainers 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.01295718669074781。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.19%
|30天
|$ -0.0051865553
|-40.44%
|60天
|$ -0.0052839995
|-41.19%
|90天
|$ -0.01295718669074781
|-50.25%
Brainers 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+0.19%
-1.24%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Brainers Social Network What is Brainers? Brainers is a social platform. The main goal of the Brainers project is to offer users the unique opportunity to generate income through simple social interaction. This initiative not only proposes an alternative source of income for participants but also aims to fundamentally transform the public perception of social networks. By promoting an interactive and productive community, Brainers intends to redefine the norms and values governing the social digital space. ______________________________________________ Brainers Token Utilities Direct Participation in the Digital Economy - Brainers token holders are active participants in an ecosystem that values and rewards online engagement, paving the way for a new era of participatory digital economy. Innovative Buyback Mechanism - The Brainers token buyback strategy contributes to price stabilization and continuous value growth, providing token holders with enhanced financial security and long-term appreciation potential. Demand Stimulation through Real Utility - By offering real utility within the Brainers ecosystem, the token becomes essential for transactions, rewards, and other functions, which stimulates demand and, consequently, the value of the token. Exclusive Benefits for Holders - Access to special rewards, bonuses, and opportunities within the Brainers platform is reserved exclusively for token holders, thus providing added value and solid reasons for acquisition and retention. Participatory Financing and Crowdfunding - The Brainers token grants access to exclusive participatory financing platforms, where holders can invest in innovative startups and projects supported by the Brainers community. This offers a unique opportunity to support and benefit from the success of emerging initiatives in the ecosystem. Exclusive Marketplace - A dedicated marketplace where Brainers token holders can buy, sell, or trade goods and services using the token.
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 AUD
A$0.0203922429
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 GBP
￡0.0101319949
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 EUR
€0.0123122976
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 USD
$0.01282531
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 MYR
RM0.057713895
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 TRY
₺0.4500401279
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 JPY
¥2.017421263
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 RUB
₽1.3208786769
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 INR
₹1.0913056279
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 IDR
Rp210.2509499664
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 PHP
₱0.7573345555
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.6530647852
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 BRL
R$0.0788756565
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 CAD
C$0.0183401933
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 BDT
৳1.5327527981
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 NGN
₦19.9150131149
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 UAH
₴0.5384065138
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 VES
Bs0.6412655
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 PKR
Rs3.5694120261
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 KZT
₸6.7287988915
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 THB
฿0.4431144605
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 TWD
NT$0.4186181184
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0114145259
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0996526587
|1 BRAINERS 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1286378593