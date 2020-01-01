Bottos（BTO）資訊

Bottos is a decentralized data sharing network based on the Blockchain technology. It is also a consensus-based one-stop platform to implement the registration, distribution and transformation of the data among different participants within our broad-based AI ecosystem. Bottos’ vision is to build and become the largest global data sharing network to evolve the AI ecosystem via smart data contracts and data mining on a Blockchain infrastructure and to help people capitalize the data assets with clear ownership and better control in data privacy through a transparent and democratic mechanism.