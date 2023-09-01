Bot Compiler（BOTC）代幣經濟學
Bot Compiler（BOTC）資訊
What is the project about? Bot Compiler is project that leverages its treasury to invest into other projects that provide revenue share tokenomics. The fees accrued are then aggregated and redistributed to $BOTC holders. Holding the $BOTC token also provides holders the advantage of being able to access revenue generated from multiple projects whilst only managing one token. Our custom dApp allows the claiming of rewards and the tracking of the treasuries progress ensuring investors are always upto date with the treasuries actions and growth.
What makes your project unique? We were the first project to implement a revenue aggregation system that redistributes the fees accrued back to holder. Our custom dApp has only just launched but is the most developed on the market but still being improved as we progress. Bot Compiler has also formed several partnerships with already established bot and revenue sharing platforms and have more already in the works.
History of your project. Bot Compiler originally launched and saw a great response, with a great community being formed alongside. After launch although our contract worked correctly, we quickly discovered that a change in CA would allow for the claiming process of the rewards to be cheaper, increasing profitability. BOTC provided a migration period where V1 holders could send their tokens to receive an airdrop of V1. 85% of holders migrated to V2 further showing the strength of our community and highlighting the positive steps BOTC has taken.
What’s next for your project? BOTC aims to grow the treasury over the long term, providing more rewards to BOTC holders. We have many improvements planned for our dApp which will allow holders even more insight into how the treasury is functioning. Bot tokens and revenue share projects are a new frontier for crypto, and with BOTC taking early positions in this growing market the potential for exponential reward growth is possible.
What can your token be used for? To allow exposure to many revenue share projects, and accrue some of their generated fees via one platform and token.
Bot Compiler（BOTC）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Bot Compiler（BOTC）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Bot Compiler（BOTC）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Bot Compiler（BOTC）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 BOTC 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
BOTC 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 BOTC 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 BOTC 代幣的實時價格吧！
BOTC 價格預測
想知道 BOTC 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 BOTC 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。