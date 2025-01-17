Bot Compiler 價格 (BOTC)
今天 Bot Compiler (BOTC) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BOTC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Bot Compiler 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 34.14 USD
- Bot Compiler 當天價格變化爲 -1.97%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BOTC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BOTC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Bot Compiler 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Bot Compiler 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Bot Compiler 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Bot Compiler 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.97%
|30天
|$ 0
|+78.16%
|60天
|$ 0
|+101.02%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bot Compiler 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-1.97%
-0.62%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Bot Compiler is project that leverages its treasury to invest into other projects that provide revenue share tokenomics. The fees accrued are then aggregated and redistributed to $BOTC holders. Holding the $BOTC token also provides holders the advantage of being able to access revenue generated from multiple projects whilst only managing one token. Our custom dApp allows the claiming of rewards and the tracking of the treasuries progress ensuring investors are always upto date with the treasuries actions and growth. What makes your project unique? We were the first project to implement a revenue aggregation system that redistributes the fees accrued back to holder. Our custom dApp has only just launched but is the most developed on the market but still being improved as we progress. Bot Compiler has also formed several partnerships with already established bot and revenue sharing platforms and have more already in the works. History of your project. Bot Compiler originally launched and saw a great response, with a great community being formed alongside. After launch although our contract worked correctly, we quickly discovered that a change in CA would allow for the claiming process of the rewards to be cheaper, increasing profitability. BOTC provided a migration period where V1 holders could send their tokens to receive an airdrop of V1. 85% of holders migrated to V2 further showing the strength of our community and highlighting the positive steps BOTC has taken. What’s next for your project? BOTC aims to grow the treasury over the long term, providing more rewards to BOTC holders. We have many improvements planned for our dApp which will allow holders even more insight into how the treasury is functioning. Bot tokens and revenue share projects are a new frontier for crypto, and with BOTC taking early positions in this growing market the potential for exponential reward growth is possible. What can your token be used for? To allow exposure to many revenue share projects, and accrue some of their generated fees via one platform and token.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BOTC 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 BOTC 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 BOTC 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 BOTC 兌換 USD
$--
|1 BOTC 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 BOTC 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 BOTC 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 BOTC 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 BOTC 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 BOTC 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 BOTC 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 BOTC 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BOTC 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 BOTC 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 BOTC 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 BOTC 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 BOTC 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 BOTC 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 BOTC 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 BOTC 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 BOTC 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 BOTC 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 BOTC 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 BOTC 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 BOTC 兌換 MAD
.د.م--