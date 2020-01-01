BORGY（$BORGY）資訊

Borgy is the Memecoin of the Swissborg community, aiming to engage the Solana community around an innovative narrative, promoting positivism and advocating for on-chain safety.

In the vibrant world of Solana, Borgy emerged as a beacon of hope for traders. Guiding them away from hasty decisions, he instilled values of loyalty, strength and faith, leading to new summits. With Borgy’s enthusiasm, the once despairing trenches transformed into a place of learning and prosperity, restoring faith and uniting the community through kindness