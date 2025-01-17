bonsAI Network 價格 (BNSAI)
今天 bonsAI Network (BNSAI) 的實時價格爲 0.00150543 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BNSAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
bonsAI Network 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 12.25 USD
- bonsAI Network 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BNSAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BNSAI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，bonsAI Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，bonsAI Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002731404。
在過去60天內，bonsAI Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001309745。
在過去90天內，bonsAI Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0002731404
|-18.14%
|60天
|$ -0.0001309745
|-8.70%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
bonsAI Network 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-7.01%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Launched in 2023 by a team based in Sweden, bonsAI is a decentralized, community-driven platform for cloud services, AI applications, and training. By leveraging a global infrastructure of GPUs and other computing resources, bonsAI empowers anyone to rent and lend GPUs and develop, train, and deploy powerful AI models and applications without the limitations and costs associated with centralized cloud providers. bonsAI's ecosystem consists of several core components, including the bonsAI Cloud, a decentralized GPU infrastructure; the bonsAI API, which allows developers to integrate pre-trained AI models into their applications; and bonsAI dApps, showcasing the platform's AI capabilities. The platform caters to a wide range of target groups, including consumers, developers, data scientists, startups, SMEs, enterprises, and institutions. The technical infrastructure of bonsAI comprises a decentralized network of GPU providers and proprietary GPU data centers, ensuring a robust and scalable system for AI applications. The platform leverages blockchain technology to establish a secure, transparent, and incentivized ecosystem, using the native $BNSAI token to facilitate transactions and reward contributors. bonsAI seamlessly integrates popular AI frameworks, tools, and libraries, such as PyTorch and TensorFlow, to support various AI development and deployment workflows. The platform's API enables developers to integrate AI capabilities into their applications with minimal effort, while the GPU mining feature allows users to participate in networks like Bittensor and earn rewards for contributing their GPU resources. To achieve scalability and high performance, bonsAI employs advanced scheduling algorithms, resource management techniques, caching mechanisms, and data locality optimizations. The platform prioritizes data privacy and security, implementing robust measures to protect sensitive information and ensure compliance with relevant regulations.
