Bonsai Coin 價格 (BONSAICOIN)
今天 Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.01M USD。BONSAICOIN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Bonsai Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 49.27 USD
- Bonsai Coin 當天價格變化爲 -8.23%
- 其循環供應量爲 17.02T USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BONSAICOIN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BONSAICOIN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Bonsai Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Bonsai Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Bonsai Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Bonsai Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-8.23%
|30天
|$ 0
|-45.84%
|60天
|$ 0
|-51.93%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bonsai Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.06%
-8.23%
-17.71%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
$BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds real bonsai to the ecosystem under the theme “We make Bonsai.” Overview ・Token Name: BONSAI COIN ・Symbol: $BONSAICOIN ・Supported Chain: Astar zkEVM ・Issuance: 803,100,000,000,000 ・Issuer: Hyper Dimension Limited (BVI) ・Contract Address: 0x90E3F8e749dBD40286AB29AecD1E8487Db4a8785 Allocation ・Fundraising: 1% ・Community: 75% *1% is at TGE, 74% in subsequent rounds ・Liquidity: 6% ・Team: 17% *Cliff 12 months, Besting 36 months ・Advisor: 1% *0.1% at TGE, 1 month cliff, 23 months besting Tokenomics ・Buyback from Bonsai Profits ・BONSAI 100 Ketsu ・Get $BONSAICOIN Buyback from Bonsai Profits $BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds a “real bonsai market” to the ecosystem. $BONSAICOIN aim to increase the value of itself by buying and burning $BONSAICOIN from the market with a portion of the profits from the sales of the partner bonsai gardens and bonsai stores. Frequency: Once a year *next in 2025 Partner: BONSAI NFT CLUB *to be added BONSAI 100 Ketsu A ranking system that is activated when $BONSAICOIN has a “market capitalization of $100M or more”. Definition of BONSAI 100 outstanding Condition 1: Market capitalization of $100M or more for $BONSAICOIN Condition 2: Total*1,000USD (500USD on each side) or more liquidity provided to the designated DEX Condition 3: Top 100 liquidity providers (in USD) within the designated DEX BONSAICOIN/USDC pair *Designated DEX: Very Long Swap (*to be added) The 100 Best Holders will receive a seasonal bonsai tree each season as proof of their 100th rank, and will also be eligible for a variety of other benefits. Ranks 1st~10th: Hashira — Pillar 11~30th: Sanjushi — The 30 best 31st~100th: Hyacketsu — Hundred Excellence *Prizes are subject to change according to rank. Get $BONSAICOIN At least once each year*, new $BONSAICOIN will be issued from within the Community Allocation. The amount of new issuance will increase or decrease depending on each wallet’s activity over the past year and other factors. *One issue will always take place on New Year’s Day each year. Stay tuned for more details! Roadmap Roadmap for $BONSAICOIN based on the aforementioned tokenomics. 2024 Q3: TGE, BONSAI 100 Ketsustarted Q4: Send 100 Ketsu Bonsai, Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot 2025 Q1: Get $BONSAICOIN Q2: Art x Bonsai sales Q3: Buyback & Burn Q4: Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot Repeat from * onwards
