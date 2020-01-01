Bonker（BONKER）資訊

Bonker is a community-driven memecoin launched on the Let's Bonk Launchpad, built around the playful identity of a BONK-themed dog. While it has no intrinsic utility beyond trading, its core focus is cultivating a vibrant, creative community through unique, meme-styled artwork and grassroots engagement. Bonker aims to onboard emerging digital artists and notable figures in the Web3 space to grow cultural relevance and stay true to the fun-first spirit of memecoins. It is a pure expression of internet culture and speculative participation, with no promises of financial returns or utility.