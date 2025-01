什麼是Boggy Coin (BOGGY)

Boggy was once a degen meme coin gambler. After this rug-pulled one too many times, he decided to take control by creating his own unique token. He create it with a philanthropic mission to aid others worldwide through it. Boggy will be creating several consistent streams of revenue through their youtube channel, merchandise and other projects. All projects created by Boggy will have part of it's revenue used to buyback Boggy tokens and consistently increase the value of our token with it.

Boggy Coin (BOGGY) 資源 白皮書 官網