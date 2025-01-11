Bobuki Neko 價格 (BOBUKI)
今天 Bobuki Neko (BOBUKI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BOBUKI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Bobuki Neko 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.92 USD
- Bobuki Neko 當天價格變化爲 -2.27%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BOBUKI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BOBUKI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Bobuki Neko 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Bobuki Neko 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Bobuki Neko 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Bobuki Neko 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.27%
|30天
|$ 0
|-22.83%
|60天
|$ 0
|-23.38%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bobuki Neko 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.92%
-2.27%
-13.88%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Introducing $BOBUKI Neko In the vibrant realm of cryptocurrency, where innovation intertwines with imagination, emerges $BOBUKI Neko, a groundbreaking project set to redefine the landscape of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Solana blockchain. At its heart lies the charismatic and legendary figure of $BOBUKI, a fearless neko whose tale resonates with the spirit of adventure, strategy, and community empowerment. Origins of the Legend: The legend of $BOBUKI traces back to the rich tapestry of Solana's sacred lore, where tales of courage and ambition are woven into the fabric of history. Unlike his peers, who luxuriate in the comforts of opulence, $BOBUKI embodies the essence of bravery, leading his community with a singular noble goal: to elevate the glory of nekos to new heights. Renowned for his cunning strategy and unwavering determination, $BOBUKI emerges as a beacon of inspiration, drawing followers from far and wide to partake in his audacious quest. Vision and Strategy: $BOBUKI's vision transcends mere ambition; it is a bold proclamation of intent to catapult the market to heights unseen. With a strategic approach that defies conventions, $BOBUKI sets his sights on achieving a 100x increase in market standing, fueled by innovation, resilience, and a deep understanding of the Solana ecosystem. Armed with a samurai sword filled with the secrets of Solana, $BOBUKI charts a course towards uncharted territories, where opportunity beckons and challenges await. In summary, $BOBUKI Neko represents more than just a project; it is a testament to the power of imagination, innovation, and community-driven collaboration. With $BOBUKI leading the charge, the future of decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens shines brighter than ever before.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 USD
$--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 BOBUKI 兌換 MAD
.د.م--