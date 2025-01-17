BNB Bank 價格 (BBK)
今天 BNB Bank (BBK) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BBK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BNB Bank 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 23.84 USD
- BNB Bank 當天價格變化爲 -19.43%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BBK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BBK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BNB Bank 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，BNB Bank 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，BNB Bank 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，BNB Bank 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-19.43%
|30天
|$ 0
|-27.31%
|60天
|$ 0
|+23.35%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BNB Bank 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-19.43%
-13.25%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"BNB Bank- decentralized block chain currency providing USDT rewards to all holders for each transaction. BNB Bank is a new, public cryptocurrency that has been designed to be a more efficient alternative to invest in. Our project has the concept of scalability, interoperability, and sustainability which will empower our main goal which is increasing the investment for each shareholder. The team understood the implications of the challenges to block chain networks and began developing BNB Bank to create a new concept of investment and made it free to everyone with a minimum limit of purchasing for at least 0.1 BNB. BBK took the investment concept to another level which will provide 10% of any transaction as USDT divided among the shareholders, that means the more transaction going on, the more USDT you get. In addition, you will never lose your capital since you will get at least the same amount in return within few hours or even less. BNB Bank token launched with 10,000,000 tokens. 65% of the supply was issued to the pre-sale phase, 34% of the supply is liquidity and only 1% of the main supply is team locked. 15% of transaction fees which will be devided as 10% reward, 4% marketing wallet, and 1% LP. BNB Bank aims to balance equity and utility with security in the form of regular attestations. From its launch onwards, our team has sought to underscore the importance of independent verification of the provenance. As such, BBK’s appeal is geared towards larger investors looking to reduce risk, in addition to smaller private traders. The team is big with people from all over the world including high-qualified team members in their fields such as: web developing, marketing, coders and high skilled management officers. The main purpose of BBK which is scalability, interoperability, and sustainability. This project became what is now as BNB Bank, and employs more than 40 staff from all over the world starting from Europe, Asia and Africa."
