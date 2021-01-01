BMX（BMX）資訊

What is the project about? BMX by Morphex is a spot and margin DEX on Base, focusing on capital efficiency for liquidity providers.

What makes your project unique? Our leading product, wBLT, is an auto-compounding wrapper for BLT - BMX Liquidity Token, or the market-making liquidity for the platform. With wBLT, users are able to open up new opportunities, such as LPing with our governance token BMX for further rewards or using it as collateral to borrow against.

History of your project. Originally launched as Morpheus Swap in 2021 on Fantom, the protocol has evolved into a DEX that offers spot and margin trading on 3 different chains, with BMX also having unique features in tokenomics.

What’s next for your project? Scaling users and liquidity on Base, as well as increasing adoption of wBLT through external integrations.

What can your token be used for? BMX can be used for governance and to receive rewards through the BMX-wBLT LP.