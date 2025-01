什麼是blue on base ($BLUE)

what is $blue? the first-ever base metameme, a digital zeitgeist, and a beacon of innovation in the web3 realm. a new way to think alpha. $blue is the pulse of a movement that spans across memes, art, and the very notion of progress. we embrace the meme economy, but challenge it with a plot twist. blue is the first-ever metameme — a blue color that encapsulates the spirit behind every meme in the digital expanse. we echo the collective voice of a new digital dawn. it’s time to go $blue. $blue encapsulates the entire spectrum of what it means to be a part of the blue meme culture. a metameme — the apex of all blue-themed memecoins out there, no matter what shade of blue, from the deepest cobalt to the brightest cerulean, each carrying a story, a meme, and a moment in the vast expanse of the internet. we combine their strength and send it to the blue sky.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

blue on base ($BLUE) 資源 官網