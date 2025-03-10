Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index 價格 (BGCI)

$2.14
$2.14
-6.90%(1D)

今天 Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) 的價格

今天 Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) 的實時價格爲 2.14 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 51.34K USD。BGCI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 10.03K USD
- Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index 當天價格變化爲 -7.13%
- 其循環供應量爲 23.99K USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 BGCI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BGCI 價格信息的首選平臺。

Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) 價格表現 USD

今天內，Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.164254607285477
在過去30天內，Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去60天內，Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去90天內，Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.164254607285477-7.13%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) 價格分析

Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 2.13
$ 2.13

$ 2.32
$ 2.32

$ 2.76
$ 2.76

-0.59%

-7.13%

-20.04%

Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 51.34K
$ 51.34K

$ 10.03K
$ 10.03K

23.99K
23.99K

什麼是Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI)

The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index DTF tracks the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (“BGCI”). The BGCI is a benchmark designed to measure the performance of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization traded in USD. The Index is owned and administered by Bloomberg and co-branded with Galaxy Digital Capital Management. Index constituents are selected based on qualified exchange and daily liquidity qualifications set forth by BGCI rules. Each constituent represents a holding no more than 35% of the Index and no less than 1% of the Index’s overall value. Cryptocurrencies are considered for addition/removal to/from the Index on a monthly basis. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. BGCI is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.

Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) 資源

大家還在問：關於 Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) 的其他問題

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

