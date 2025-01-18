什麼是Blocktools (TOOLS)

What is the project about? Blocktools provides multi-chain tools to help traders in their day to day journey What makes your project unique? BlockTools seeks to be the authoritative reference point for technologically conscious traders and to encourage more sustainable tech-innovation in the space through curating practical and cost effective approaches History of your project. Blocktools was announced in August 2023 as a way to bridge the gap between new entrants and expert participants in the crypto industry. Blocktools seeks to bring back the era of innovative smart contracts, simple designs, not over-simplified yet not too complex UI/UX interactions and exploring multi-chain opportunities from the get go. What’s next for your project? All Product Line expansion across additional chains (Avalanche, Polygon, Shibarium, FTM) All Product line enhancements to add nifty features in line with industry requirements! POC for additional products available for sale on the Shop. What can your token be used for? On-chain Payment integration for the Blocktools Shopping Mall and other governance & management related features.

