Blocktools 價格 (TOOLS)
今天 Blocktools (TOOLS) 的實時價格爲 0.750912 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。TOOLS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Blocktools 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 57.88 USD
- Blocktools 當天價格變化爲 -4.47%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TOOLS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TOOLS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Blocktools 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0352013555344173。
在過去30天內，Blocktools 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1461951323。
在過去60天內，Blocktools 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0238962725。
在過去90天內，Blocktools 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0352013555344173
|-4.47%
|30天
|$ -0.1461951323
|-19.46%
|60天
|$ -0.0238962725
|-3.18%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Blocktools 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.36%
-4.47%
+6.87%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Blocktools provides multi-chain tools to help traders in their day to day journey What makes your project unique? BlockTools seeks to be the authoritative reference point for technologically conscious traders and to encourage more sustainable tech-innovation in the space through curating practical and cost effective approaches History of your project. Blocktools was announced in August 2023 as a way to bridge the gap between new entrants and expert participants in the crypto industry. Blocktools seeks to bring back the era of innovative smart contracts, simple designs, not over-simplified yet not too complex UI/UX interactions and exploring multi-chain opportunities from the get go. What’s next for your project? All Product Line expansion across additional chains (Avalanche, Polygon, Shibarium, FTM) All Product line enhancements to add nifty features in line with industry requirements! POC for additional products available for sale on the Shop. What can your token be used for? On-chain Payment integration for the Blocktools Shopping Mall and other governance & management related features.
|1 TOOLS 兌換 AUD
A$1.20896832
|1 TOOLS 兌換 GBP
￡0.61574784
|1 TOOLS 兌換 EUR
€0.72838464
|1 TOOLS 兌換 USD
$0.750912
|1 TOOLS 兌換 MYR
RM3.379104
|1 TOOLS 兌換 TRY
₺26.60481216
|1 TOOLS 兌換 JPY
¥117.38256384
|1 TOOLS 兌換 RUB
₽76.96097088
|1 TOOLS 兌換 INR
₹65.01396096
|1 TOOLS 兌換 IDR
Rp12,310.03081728
|1 TOOLS 兌換 PHP
₱43.9658976
|1 TOOLS 兌換 EGP
￡E.37.8459648
|1 TOOLS 兌換 BRL
R$4.5805632
|1 TOOLS 兌換 CAD
C$1.08131328
|1 TOOLS 兌換 BDT
৳91.235808
|1 TOOLS 兌換 NGN
₦1,169.64305856
|1 TOOLS 兌換 UAH
₴31.62090432
|1 TOOLS 兌換 VES
Bs40.549248
|1 TOOLS 兌換 PKR
Rs209.33924736
|1 TOOLS 兌換 KZT
₸398.56907136
|1 TOOLS 兌換 THB
฿25.82386368
|1 TOOLS 兌換 TWD
NT$24.69749568
|1 TOOLS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.68332992
|1 TOOLS 兌換 HKD
HK$5.84209536
|1 TOOLS 兌換 MAD
.د.م7.53915648